Patricia Carter

Patricia Jo Carter, 88, of Sioux Rapids passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at St. Luke’s Lutheran Home in Spencer.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge of the arrangements.

Patricia was born on Sept. 2, 1930 in Marathon, to Lowell Burdette Thomas and Doris (Hopkins) Thomas. Patricia was baptized as a young child at the Methodist Church in Marathon.

Patricia was raised in Marathon by her paternal grandparents, Jim and Alberta Thomas. She attended first thru 12th grade at Marathon Consolidated School graduating in 1948.

As a young child, Patricia played piano and sang with her sister, Beverly, at the Methodist Church in Marathon. During high school, she enjoyed signing in Glee Club and church.

Patricia enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing cards, baking, cooking, crocheting and keeping a tidy home.

Patricia is survived by her son, John Carter Jr. and family of Florida; son, Don Rauhauser Jr. and family of Maryland; and daughter, Deb Rauhauser Didier and family of North Dakota. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Dean Hollesen of Sioux Rapids; and Ben and Marilyn Hollesen and family of Iowa; and Deanna Johnson and family of Illinois.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; sister Beverly Hollesen; infant twin daughter Jacqueline Carter at birth; and daughters: Sherry Rauhauser Rothmeier of Minnesota and Linda Rauhauser Lain of Florida.