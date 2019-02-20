Newell-Fonda girls heading back to state

Newell-Fonda’s Olivia Larsen attempts
a layup during Monday’s regional final
game against Westwood at Ida Grove.
Photo by Scott Kilbride
on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 12:36pm
No. 1 Mustangs beat Westwood 79-44 in regional final game
Newell-Fonda scored 10 unanswered points to start the second quarter as the No. 1-ranked Mustangs outscored Westwood 26-4 in that period to take control and advance to the state tournament after a 79-44 win in a Class 1A regional final game on Monday night at Ida Grove.
