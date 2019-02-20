Newell-Fonda beats Paton-Churdan, 80-34

Aden Mahler scored 22 points to lead four players in double figures and Newell-Fonda outscored Paton-Churdan 18-6 in the first quarter as the Mustangs went on to win 80-34 in a Class 1A district quarterfinal game last Friday at Newell.

The Mustangs (14-8) played IKM-Manning (14-7) in a district semifinal game on Tuesday at Sioux Rapids.

Newell-Fonda extended its lead to 39-14 by halftime. It was 58-27 heading into the fourth period of play.

R.J. Rojas scored 14 points for the Mustangs. Bryce Coppock added 11 and Tanner Gerke 10.