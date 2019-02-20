How do you hate the weatherman?

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

Who could want to punch Kurtis Gertz, the weather man for KCCI-TV in Des Moines, who tries to bring sunshine to a forecast that calls for a blizzard, and then another?

The guys sitting 10 feet away from me at Webster City as I tried to wolf down a quarter-pounder at the McDonald’s — that’s who.

You couldn’t help but hear the four of them, white guys with white hair who had been chewing the fat over coffee for some time. The hard seats can’t drive them from a warm spot when it’s five degrees out there on Hwy. 20. They talk loud enough for everyone to hear, in part because their ears are going dim and in part because they want to make sure each man gets his point across clearly and with certainty.

And, my ears always perk up when I hear “fake news.”

“That KCCI, it’s fake news,” said Darrell. “Getting like CNN,” agreed Daryll.

Todd Magel? That nice Cynthia Foder, the anchor for the Des Moines CBS affiliate who took over for the Cooneys?

“Even the weather is fake news. I want to punch that guy.”

“Me, too.”

They don’t really need the weather ball on the Badgerow Building in Sioux City anymore. What with your cellphone and laptop you can navigate your tomorrow even without Ron Demers at KTIV, Storm Lake’s favorite son. Nobody in their right mind would ever punch him, unless you are from Webster City and don’t know him. Or Matt Breen. He’s from Fort Dodge, after all, and his dad was on the TV there.

These fellows really don’t need the TV news, because they pretty much have a handle on everything anyhow.

Somehow they came to understand that Iowa Select won’t supply any hogs to the new Wright County Prestage Pork plant not so far up Hwy. 17. For its part, what little Iowa Select does say indicates that it is ramping up its sow production in north central and northwest Iowa because of increased packer capacity, including the plants near Eagle Grove and Sioux City.

If they know how Prestage and Tyson are negotiating their contracts they should be sitting in high-backed leather chairs someplace other than Webster City. Maybe they are so Hamilton County that they like to hide their wealth.

They aren’t too excited about all those different people coming in, even though people have been leaving since Electrolux shut down.

Where is retired news director Dave Busiek’s calm baritone when you need it?

One of these days Robert Mueller will report and they will decide, like Trump, that the former FBI director always was on a witch hunt. Uncle Walter won’t be there to remove his glasses, tilt his head and tell you that the Republic is off into the right ditch on the 6 p.m. CBS Evening News. Who needs that anymore when you have Rachel Maddow or Sean Hannity to shape your reality?

The reality in Webster City is that you should believe your own story, because it’s the only one you can trust. That’s what the propaganda machine does. Because, the darn thing is that these guys had nothing to do but while away the day complaining over apple fritters that life is a Drudge Report. What has the world done to them that makes them want to mug the cheery weatherman?

You could try to tell them that climate change is responsible for more extreme weather, not the man in front of the map with the laser pointer.

You could try to tell them that Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi patriot who was a journalist for the Washington Post, was attempting to get at the truth until the Saudis chopped him up inside their embassy in Turkey. But Trump said on Fox TV that he is not convinced that the royal family had anything to do with it. Could have been just a bunch of thugs hanging out in there, about 15 of them.

Or that Danny Pearl of the Wall Street Journal gave his life reporting on Al Qaeda. That 35 journalists were murdered in Mexico last year searching for the truth.

Because they think it’s all just fake news. Even Cynthia Foder, for crying out loud.

So, if Cory Booker is a vegan, then that becomes the story rather than the fact that he knows more about the farm bill than any person running for president, including the incumbent. Or, you can make fun of Amy Klobuchar standing out in the Minnesota snow talking about the perils of a warming climate that bring more blizzards, actually. When you think KCCI is fake, and you quit reading the newspaper because it gets in the way of your select facts, it makes you wonder whether Iowa deserves to be first in the nation, until you consider that ignorance blows across the country like a chill prairie wind.