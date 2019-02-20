Fun at Storm Lake Library

Adult Coloring

Storm Lake Public Library will host an Adult Coloring Night on Thursday, Feb. 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Coloring pages, pencils, and refreshments will be provided by Friends of the Library organization. All adults are welcome to come and enjoy a fun and creative evening.

Library Puzzle Contest Expands

The Storm Lake Public Library has expanded its next puzzle contest by including a youth category (ages 12-18) and a children's category (ages 11 and under).