EDITORIAL

BY ART CULLEN

Long we have complained about how Storm Lake gets precious little help from state authorities in trying to develop housing. The Iowa Finance Authority has been such a mess that there is no money, apparently, to help the working class find a place they can afford in town. We said so again in an editorial last week and, for the first time, got a cooperative response when the phone rang. It was Debi Durhman, state director of economic development who has taken on management of the Iowa Finance Authority, too. She did not call to argue or explain anything away. Durham called to say she wants to do something about it.

We directed her to Storm Lake City Manager Keri Navratil. Within minutes, Durham called city hall to start the wheels turning on setting up a roundtable discussion about how we can sprout more rooftops. Navratil will get that meeting set up as soon as possible.

As the great Iowa political reporter David Yepsen often said, Iowa leads the nation in economic development meetings. But this is a real start. We have not had someone from the Iowa Finance Authority show real interest in Storm Lake since Mike Tramontina came up here years ago in the Vilsack Administration.

Durham is trying to make things right.

She knows that the IFA is a mess after its previous director was fired for sexual harassment. The agency will have to pay out more than $4 million to his victims. That means less money to affordable housing projects statewide, far as we can tell. But Durham, who hails from Sioux City, is well familiar with Storm Lake’s challenges and opportunities. She wants to do better by us.

That is a huge step forward for the Reynolds Administration, which hasn’t done much for rural housing. It’s a problem not just in Storm Lake. There are substandard housing issues in many rural communities. Durham said she would like to do a lot more, for example, in expanding owner-occupied housing rehabilitation. We suggested to her that the administration could work with TeamCan, which is organizing the working poor in mobile home courts around the state to take on negligent absentee landlords. Durham said she would like to.

STORM LAKE'S HOUSING problems are complex. Apartments are needed, but the community has grown skeptical of low-income housing tax credits after having used them before. The community prefers single-family or small multi-family dwellings, judging from comments made at public meetings. Development languished for many years as West Lake Estates had ample lots available with no builders. Now, we are seeing some shape up, the most recent being real estate man Joe Aube sticking his neck out on 20 lots in the city’s Third Addition.

The main problem has been that wages have not kept up with development costs and, ultimately, rents. Wages have been moving up locally in the last few years, which might be breaking things loose. Other communities, like Spirit Lake and Carroll, were building scores of homes in a year when Storm Lake saw none. That is starting to change.

The Storm Lake City Council is trying to share costs with developers, offering tax incentives and selling city property for lots at reasonable costs.

We don’t know what the state can do at this point, given its own fiscal limits and the community’s own apparent ambivalence about tax-credit financing that results in absentee ownership. But we do know that there are projects in the pipeline awaiting state approval that deserve it — South School being chief among them. It deserves the green light now for historic tax credits to develop the site into market-rate apartments. Perhaps the state can convince developers to take a look outside the metro areas with new inducements.

Those ideas can be hashed out, now that IFA has a sensible leader who listens. We appreciate that Durham is paying attention to Storm Lake. Our expectations are realistic, framed by recent history. But every little bit the state can do to help this rural community grow is needed. The IFA could play a big role in smaller surrounding communities in reclaiming cheap property for housing. We are anxious to hear what Durham has to offer. We’re all ears.