Daniel Tiger from IPTV visits SL Libary

Salli Nichols and Elizabeth Huff with Daniel.

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 11:38am

AROUND TOWN

BY MARY CULLEN

Daniel Tiger from Iowa Public Television visited the Storm Lake Public Library last Saturday morning. Around 150 children and their parents met the star of “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” television show.

There were many fun activities for the two to eight year old children to participate in with their families. Books and door prizes were  given away, as well as hot dogs and drinks.

