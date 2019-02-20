Colburn & Son Insurance welcomes Mohr

Colburn & Son Insurance Agency is pleased to announce the addition of Blake Mohr to their agency. Blake is licensed in Personal, Commercial, Crop, Life and Health Insurance.

Blake is a Wall Lake native. He enjoys fishing and cooking for his family. He owns and operates Liam’s Lures which specializes in hand tied tungsten ice flies. Blake resides in Lake View with his wife, Sarah and 4-year-old son, Liam.