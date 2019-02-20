Alta-Aurelia tops East Sac County, 52-51

Chandler Damewood wasn’t ready to end his high school basketball career just yet.

The Alta-Aurelia senior made some big plays down the stretch, including a layup with 5.2 seconds left to give the Warriors a thrilling 52-51 win over East Sac County in a Class 2A district semifinal game last Friday at Ida Grove.

Alta-Aurelia, now 16-7, played OA-BCIG (17-4) on Tuesday in a district final at Cherokee.

East Sac County held a 14-13 lead after the first quarter, but Alta Aurelia took a 32-28 lead a halftime.