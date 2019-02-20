A-A’S GAES STATE RUNNER-UP

Alta-Aurelia’s Nick Gaes controls West Hancock’s Tanner Hagen during
their match at 220 pounds in the first round of the state tournament last
Thursday in Des Moines. Gaes won the match by pin. TIMES photos
on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 12:43pm
Falls by decision in finals; Storm Lake’s Ungs places eighth
After pinning their way through the bracket at 220 pounds, the collision course for an epic battle between No. 1 seed Garet Sims of Iowa Valley and No. 2 seed Nick Gaes of Alta-Aurelia finally happened.
The two undefeated wrestlers faced off for the state championship.
