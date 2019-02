Ruth C. Rebhuhn, 86, of Albert City died on Feb. 15, 2019 at Pleasant View Home in Albert City.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in rural Albert City. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City. Interment will be at a later date in St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Albert City.