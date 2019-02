Gail Stafford, 73, of Nixa, Mo. formerly of Fonda, died on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 in Missouri.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 1-3 p.m. at United Church of Christ in Fonda. Burial will follow in Cedar Cemetery in Fonda. Mahaney Funeral Home in Fonda is in charge of the arrangements.