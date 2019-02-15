Wartburg’s 3-point shooting too much for BVU to overcome

Loss ends chance for ARC tournament berth

Wartburg was as locked in from 3-point range as could be in the first half, and the Beavers couldn’t recover as they dropped their final game of the season 103-81 on Wednesday night at Waverly.

The Knights went 14-of-18 from long distance in the opening half compared to 6-of-18 for BVU and built a 69-41 lead at halftime.