Wartburg’s 3-point shooting too much for BVU to overcome

Submitted by admin
on Fri, 02/15/2019 - 8:31am
Loss ends chance for ARC tournament berth
Wartburg was as locked in from 3-point range as could be in the first half, and the Beavers couldn’t recover as they dropped their final game of the season 103-81 on Wednesday night at Waverly.
The Knights went 14-of-18 from long distance in the opening half compared to 6-of-18 for BVU and built a 69-41 lead at halftime.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.