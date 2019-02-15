SL’s Bozonie, Cole make all-Lakes girls hoops second team

Storm Lake had two players represented on the Lakes Conference second team for girls basketball, it was released.

The Tornadoes landed senior Rachel Bozonie and junior Skylar Cole on the second team.

Chosen to the first team by the league’s coaches were Madison Dreckman and Jaelynn Dreckman of LeMars, Payton Slaughter, Kassidy Pingel and JeMae Nichols of Cherokee, Jordyn Hamm of Spirit Lake, Olivia Granstra of Western Christian and Josie Condon of Estherville.

Dreckman, Dreckman, Slaughter, Pingel and Granstra were all unanimous picks.