A prom-posal at the hospital

Lacking a real Valentine’s Day proposal, we settled for this impressive “Prom-posal” by Zach Issa, an Alta-Aurelia senior. He put on nice clothes and brought flowers and a box of candy to freshman Madison Lundberg Monday morning before she underwent knee surgery at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center. His sign says, “I hope I don’t ‘screw’ this up… Maddy…I knee-d to know if you will go to prom with me?!” Maddy had two screws removed from her knee. Alta-Aurelia’s prom isn’t until April.

