Police Reports

Busted for drugs in Marathon

The Buena Vista County Sheriff arrested a Marathon man for a series of drug violations.

Buena Vista County Jail staff took 31-year-old Ryan Stone into custody Feb. 2 on marijuana possession and controlled substance violations. The arrest stems from an incident Jan. 6, where deputies found Stone with marijuana and 51 loose pills of Clonazepam, a drug to treat seizures and anxiety.

He was charged with failure to affix a tax stamp, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance second offense.

Stone was booked into jail without bond.

Stuck and barred

The Buena Vista County Sheriff arrested an Alta man Friday for driving while barred.

At around midnight on Friday, deputies responded to a vehicle stuck in the snow at the intersection of Cedar Street and Lakeshore Drive. Police made contact with the driver, 21-year-old Roberto Tarin, and determined his driving privileges were barred.

He was arrested and booked into Buena Vista County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

OWI

Police arrested a Storm Lake man Friday for drunk driving.

At around 2 a.m. Friday morning, police stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of Flindt Drive for a traffic violation. The driver, 37-year-old John Kihleng, was intoxicated. He was charged with OWI and booked into Buena Vista County Jail on a $1,000 bond.