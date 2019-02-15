No. 1 Newell-Fonda moves on in girls regional tournament

Mustangs win, 92-46

It’s tournament time in high school girls basketball, which can only mean one thing. Newell-Fonda is dialing up the intensity and raising its level of play.

The top-ranked Mustangs began the Class 1A regional tournament on fire by making five 3-pointers in the first quarter in building a 20-point lead as they defeated Siouxland Christian 92-46 on Tuesday at Newell.

Newell-Fonda, now 22-0, plays Ar-We-Va (15-7) today in a regional semifinal game at 7 p.m. in Newell.