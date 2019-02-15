Members of the community and first responders gathered at Sleepy Hollow Wednesday around 5 p.m. for a moment of remembrance in honor of the father and son, Zackary and Blair Newlon, who lost their lives on the lake Jan. 20. The event was also a tribute to first responders and medical staff who rescued and saved the lives of the two young daughters Sophie and Sydney. Renae Blume conducted the ceremony, which read in part: “You are my community. When you are hurting, I will comfort you. When one of us is suffering, we will come together. You are my community and together we will thrive.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.