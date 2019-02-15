Make your heart happy at Anytime Fitness

BY DOLORES CULLEN

It’s February – heart month – and here’s something beyond flowers and chocolate to make your heart happy.

Remodeling at Anytime Fitness, 1231 Lake Avenue, has opened up a large space for group training.

Leading the classes is Laurena Wells of Storm Lake. Students of all ages and body types follow her instructions together.

They wear heart rate monitors as they exercise, projected on a screen, are each individual’s current heart rate, number of calories being burned and percentage of heart rate being utilized.