BVU women fall short to Wartburg in season finale

Buena Vista gave No. 14 Wartburg a strong fight, but the Knights used a strong second quarter and never looked back en route to a 68-54 victory on Wednesday night in what was the final game of the season for the Beavers.

BVU took a 20-14 lead into the second quarter, but that’s when Wartburg held the Beavers to just three points and rallied for a 27-23 halftime lead. Wartburg pushed the margin to double digits at 50-40 through three quarters.