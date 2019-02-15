BVU’s Guyett on national player of the year list

Submitted by admin
on Fri, 02/15/2019 - 8:35am
Buena Vista sophomore catcher Carlee Guyett was a first team all-region selection following her freshman campaign a year ago. Now prior to her second season, Guyett has been listed as one of 50 softball players on the Schutt Sports/NFCA Division III National Player of the Year Watch List for 2019.
The team is made up of 26 returning NFCA All-Americans with the remaining list made up of first team all-region honorees. Guyett is one of just 11 sophomores included on the list.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.