Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak to speak at BVU

on Fri, 02/15/2019 - 9:06am
Computer visionary is Siebens American Heritage Lecturer
Apple Computer co-founder Steve Wozniak will be the 23rd William W. Siebens American Heritage Lecture laureate at Buena Vista University on Friday, Oct. 4.
Wozniak joins a list of preeminent American Heritage lecturers that has included former world leaders, heads of state, and others who have reached the highest levels of accomplishment and recognition in their fields.
