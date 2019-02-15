Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak to speak at BVU

Computer visionary is Siebens American Heritage Lecturer

Apple Computer co-founder Steve Wozniak will be the 23rd William W. Siebens American Heritage Lecture laureate at Buena Vista University on Friday, Oct. 4.

Wozniak joins a list of preeminent American Heritage lecturers that has included former world leaders, heads of state, and others who have reached the highest levels of accomplishment and recognition in their fields.