Alta-Aurelia beats Missouri Valley

on Fri, 02/15/2019 - 8:39am
Alta-Aurelia scored the game’s first 21 points and the Warriors were never threatened after that as they rolled to a 66-30 win over Missouri Valley in the first round of the Class 2A district tournament on Wednesday night at Alta.
The Warriors, now 15-7, played East Sac County (16-6) on Thursday at Ida Grove.
Alta-Aurelia held a 23-2 lead after the first quarter before extending it to 43-16 by halftime. It was 57-24 after three quarters.
Chandler Damewood scored 19 points to lead the Warriors. Cade Rohwer added 10 and Aric Stephan eight.
