Verlee Hoffard, 82, of Sac City passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Park View Rehabilitation Center in Sac City, surrounded by her family.

Verlee Ann Mott was born on April 9, 1936, to Benjamin and Lena (Feitz) Mott on the family farm north of Sac City. She was baptized in 1936 at the Methodist Church in Newell and later confirmed into the Catholic faith. Growing up, Verlee attended grade school in Newell and then high school in Odebolt, where she graduated with the Class of 1954.

On Jan. 2, 1957, Verlee married the love of her life, Donald Hoffard, in Jackson, Minn. This union was blessed with five children: Danny, Roxanne, Renae, Darrell and Benjamin. She and Don raised their family in Sac City. Over the years, Verlee worked at Noble Manufacturing, managed the local ice cream/video arcade shop, and was an Avon sales representative for many years. She was also the cook at the Senior Center for 20 years until retiring in 2004.

Verlee loved life and people. Family always came first, togetherness being a priority. She could be found out and about in the community having coffee at local restaurants with friends and family. Verlee loved to cook, liked playing Bingo and always enjoyed camping. She was so proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was sure to attend their activities any time she had the chance. She was a member, secretary and co-chairman of the guild at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sac City. For many years, she helped prepare food for the St. Mary’s annual soup supper. Verlee’s presence, companionship, smile and warm heart will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Don Hoffard of Sac City; children: Roxanne (Sonny) Lowe of Sac City; Renae Hoffard Hosteng of Sac City; Darrell (Darcy) Hoffard of Sac City; Ben (Dorthy) Hoffard of Sac City; and daughter-in-law Jewel Hoffard of Sac City; grandchildren: Amy (Bryant) Clair; James (Bre) Hoffard; Dominic Hoffard; Misty Brewster; Jason (Jill) Lowe; Shawn (Sarah) Lowe; Erinn (Justin) Meyer; Taylor (Justin) Buschmann; Collin and Caleb Hoffard; Michael (Amanda) Brock; Lacy (Ben) Kischer; Leslie (Joe) Huen; Lindsay (Matt) Beveridge; Donnie Hoffard; great-grandchildren: Brandyn, Tony and Ryan Clair; Lexie Brewster; Tara Lyon; Caralynn and Robin Lowe; Jaedyn and Jordyn Lowe; Caidyn and Aspen Meyer; Kylee, Terek and Addison Buschmann; Belle, Emma, Bentley, Gracie; and Charlotte Kischer; Hayden and Hunter Huen; Roman, Piper, Echo, Remington Beveridge; and Gavin and Gunner Brock; great-great grandchildren: Aiden Lyon and Avery Sparks; brother George “Ed” (Elaine) Mott of Wall Lake; sisters: Elsie Haradon of Sac City, and Lorna Ford of Lake View; many extended family members and friends.

Verlee was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Lena Mott; son Danny Hoffard; great-grandchildren: Bryant Clair, Jr., Mason Meyer and Sidney Griffor; stepmother Mildred Mott.

Mass of the Christian Burial was held Saturday, Feb. 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sac City. Burial was at Oakland Cemetery in Sac City. Farber & Otteman Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.