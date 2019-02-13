NEW BVU CENTER PROMOTES DIVERSITY

President Josh Merchant and Multicultural Engagement Director
Ebony King at the opening of Buena Vista University’s new
diversity center Monday.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/13/2019 - 1:50pm
BY ALLYSSA ERTZ
Buena Vista University’s opening of its diversity and inclusion center on Wednesday comes at a time BVU’s overall student body is getting more diverse by the year.
At noon Wednesday, BVU administration gathered in the south end of Siebens Forum to showcase a new diversity-based office. Artwork and insignia from cultures across the globe adorned the walls.
