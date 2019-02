MaryRosary Serenity Kotsiomitis-Sriboonreuang, five, of Storm Lake passed away on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Funeral Mass will take place Saturday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will take place Friday, Feb. 15, from 4-9 p.m. at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.