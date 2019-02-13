Gymnastics teams compete in Council Bluffs River City Classic

Members of the GK Storm and Blaze Silver team (left and above), which
placed fifth as a team at the 2019 River City Classic in Council Bluffs.
on Wed, 02/13/2019 - 3:16pm
Kennedy all-around champ for GK Storm
The GK Storm gymnastics teams traveled to the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs Feb. 1-3 to compete with over 450 gymnasts at the 2019 River City Classic. Three GK gymnasts captured top three all- around honors.
