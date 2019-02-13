Free throw disparity proves to cost SL in loss to No. 5 SCC

SCC makes 28, SL 10

South Central Calhoun, ranked fifth in Class 2A, used a huge free throw disparity and took the lead for good midway in the third quarter as the Titans defeated Storm Lake 86-72 last Friday night at Rockwell City.

The Tornadoes were ahead for most of the first half and built a lead as much as 10 points. SCC ended the first half on a 9-0 run to take a 30-28 lead at halftime.