FOUR AREA WRESTLERS ADVANCE TO STATE TOURNEY

Top: Alta-Aurelia’s Nick Gaes

captured the title at 220 pounds

in last Saturday’s district meet

in Sibley. He will be one of the

favorites to win a state title.

Bottom: Storm Lake’s Aaron

Ungs will be going back to

the state wrestling tournament

for the second year in a row

after finishing second at the

district meet.

FOUR AREA WRESTLERS ADVANCE TO STATE TOURNEY

clare@stormlake.com's picture
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Wed, 02/13/2019 - 3:28pm

Alta-Aurelia’s Gaes, DeRoos; Storm Lake’s Ungs, Shannon qualify

Four area wrestlers qualified for the state wrestling tournament after district tournaments were held in Classes 1A, 2A and 3A last Saturday.

Storm Lake qualified two wrestlers for state at a district meet last Saturday in Fort Dodge. Aaron Ungs finished second at 195 pounds and Kail Shannon was second at 285 pounds.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.