FOUR AREA WRESTLERS ADVANCE TO STATE TOURNEY

Top: Alta-Aurelia’s Nick Gaes
captured the title at 220 pounds
in last Saturday’s district meet
in Sibley. He will be one of the
favorites to win a state title.
Bottom: Storm Lake’s Aaron
Ungs will be going back to
the state wrestling tournament
for the second year in a row
after finishing second at the
district meet.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/13/2019 - 3:28pm
Alta-Aurelia’s Gaes, DeRoos; Storm Lake’s Ungs, Shannon qualify
Four area wrestlers qualified for the state wrestling tournament after district tournaments were held in Classes 1A, 2A and 3A last Saturday.
Storm Lake qualified two wrestlers for state at a district meet last Saturday in Fort Dodge. Aaron Ungs finished second at 195 pounds and Kail Shannon was second at 285 pounds.
