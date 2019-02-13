Couple share ‘Gulf South’ recipes

MY FAVORITE RECIPES

BY MARY CULLEN

Lindsey Peterson from Alta and her husband Adam Bockelman returned to this area last May. They enjoy sharing their home in Linn Grove with their dog Mosby, nicknamed “Gray Ghost.”

“We live in the hills; this is our compromise,” Lindsey explained. “I love my job teaching history classes at the University of Sioux Falls three days a week. Adam is assistant manager of wine and spirits at Hy-Vee in Spencer.”