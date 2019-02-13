Couple share ‘Gulf South’ recipes

Lindsey Peterson and Adam Bockelman with their dog, Mosby.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/13/2019 - 2:38pm
MY FAVORITE RECIPES
BY MARY CULLEN
Lindsey Peterson from Alta and her husband Adam Bockelman returned to this area last May. They enjoy sharing their home in Linn Grove with their dog Mosby, nicknamed “Gray Ghost.”
“We live in the hills; this is our compromise,” Lindsey explained. “I love my job teaching history classes at the University of Sioux Falls three days a week. Adam is assistant manager of wine and spirits at Hy-Vee in Spencer.”
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.