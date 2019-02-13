BVU Theatre presents pair of plays

Buena Vista University’s theatre department presents two short plays by Edward Albee at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-16 in Anderson Auditorium.

The productions “At Home at the Zoo” and “The American Dream” are directed by students Dernisha Hoover, Chicago, Ill., and Chancellor Johnson, Nashua, respectively.

Albee’s “The American Dream” features five confused characters living out a day in an apartment in the early 1960s. Someone has come for answers, someone has come for money, and someone is ready to leave everything behind. In this absurdist fever dream, is anything as it seems?