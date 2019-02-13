BVU men keep ARC tournament hopes alive with win over Dubuque

Timothy Jeffries scored 20 points, Connor Winkelman added 19 and Buena Vista closed out its home schedule by rolling past the University of Dubuque 83-61 last Saturday at Siebens Fieldhouse.

Jeffries and Winkelman combined for 23 of the team’s 40 first-half points as they went 5-for-8 from 3-point and led 42-28 at the break. BVU was 9-of-16 from long range over the first 20 minutes and made all seven free throws.