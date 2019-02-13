BVU drops ARC dual meet to Luther

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/13/2019 - 3:17pm
Buena Vista got wins from Collin Stilson, Brad Kerkhoff and Shane Vaughan, but it was Luther scoring bonus points in six of its seven wins en route to a 34-10 American Rivers Conference victory last Friday at Decorah.
Luther led 9-0 before Stilson got the Beavers on the scoreboard at 141 pounds. He recorded a pair of takedowns in the first period, including one just as the buzzer sounded to take a 4-1 lead. He then held off a late rally and hung on for a 6-4 victory.
