BVU drops ARC dual meet to Luther

Buena Vista got wins from Collin Stilson, Brad Kerkhoff and Shane Vaughan, but it was Luther scoring bonus points in six of its seven wins en route to a 34-10 American Rivers Conference victory last Friday at Decorah.

Luther led 9-0 before Stilson got the Beavers on the scoreboard at 141 pounds. He recorded a pair of takedowns in the first period, including one just as the buzzer sounded to take a 4-1 lead. He then held off a late rally and hung on for a 6-4 victory.