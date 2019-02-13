Aurelia woman named Master Pork Producer

BY ALLYSSA ERTZ

The Iowa Pork Producers last week named Aurelia pork producer Kathy Pratt one of nine master pork producers of 2018.

And she couldn’t be more thrilled with the honor.

On Feb. 4 at the Iowa Pork Congress, the Iowa Pork Producers Association released its list of nine master producers of the Class of 2018. Pratt has operated a 700-head sow facility in Aurelia for the last four years and has been in the hog business for six more.