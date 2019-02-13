Alice Klinzman

Alice Miriam Klinzman, 94, died on Dec. 29, 2018 at Porter Hospice in Centennial, Colo. Her son Kim and his daughter Val were with her. They say she passed peacefully.

Alice donated her body to the University of Colorado. Her ashes will be returned to her family at a later date. A memorial service will be planned at that time.

Alice Clark was born Sept. 11, 1924 in Lake View. Her parents were R. Grant Clark and Gladys (Armstrong) Clark. She graduated from Lake View Public School in 1942, then attended Iowa State Teacher’s College in Cedar Falls for two years. She continued her education at Buena Vista College in Storm Lake where she received her BA. She received her masters in education degree from Drake University in 1971. She taught in Storm Lake from 1963 until 1986 when she retired.

In 1950 she married Floyd Klinzman. Four children were in that family; two sons, Marc Edward Sheffield who was adopted by Floyd shortly after their marriage, and Kimble Klinzman and two daughters “of her heart” Sue Ellyn and Lu Ann Klinzman.

Alice enjoyed music. She played violin in the Lake View High School orchestra when she was in the third grade, later played alto horn and flute in the band and was the organist at United Church of Christ-Congregational in Lake View. She greatly enjoyed playing in the bell choir at Lakeside Presbyterian Church and being in the chorus of many community musicals. She liked to paint and do handwork, and left a number of pictures in oil, watercolor, counted cross stitch and needle point.

Left to mourn her are Sue Faltonson (Richard), Ames; Lu Ann Teigen (Dan), Omaha, Neb.; Marc Edward Klinzman (Linda), Broomfield, Colo.; and Kimble Husted Klinzman, (Holly), Westminster, Colo. She had five grandchildren: Abby Klinzman Cruz (Felipe) of Nicaragua; Darrin Teigen, Ames; Rachel Faltonson Linder (Brody) of Ames; Traci Teigen Armbrust (Randy) of Omaha, Neb.; and Val Klinzman of Westminster, Colo. She had eight great-grandchildren. We would also like to include as extended family members, the Sleifert family of Storm Lake for their care and friendship and many years as very good neighbors.

Floyd her husband, died in 2006. She is also preceded in death by her parents, her brother Lyle Clark and sister Ruth Wisgerhof.

Alice was fun loving, extremely musical and always interested in learning. Politically, she was well versed and was willing to argue for her cause. She was a fanatical cat lover and had many wonderful pets over the years. Alice supported many personal charities and was a kind and generous person.