Wild Wild West film series to conclude

Storm Lake Public Library will show the final film in its Wild Wild West Film Series on Monday, Feb. 11, at 1 p.m. This month’s film is directed by the Coen brothers and stars Josh Brolin as outlaw Tom Chaney and Jeff Bridges as Rooster Cogburn, the man who’s hunting him down. Light snacks will be served courtesy of Friends of the Library.

The library will continue showing monthly Monday matinees on the second Monday of each month. The next six month series will run March through August, with a series theme and title to be announced later this month.