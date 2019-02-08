What’s Cooking

St. Mary’s Schools
Monday: Breakfast pizza, green beans, broccoli and oranges
Tuesday: Hambuger, French fries, baked beans and pears
Wednesday: Chili, cinnamon roll, peas, corn and applesauce
Thursday: Chef salad, ham and cheese, breadstick, carrots and grapes
Friday: No school
Dinner Date
Monday: Autumn chicken, creamed asparagus, brown rice, plums and chocolate pudding
Tuesday: Cook’s choice
Wednesday: Tater tot casserole, California blend, fruit salad and roll
