SM girls rally in fourth quarter to beat WB-M

Lizzie Lenhart scored 21 points and Storm Lake St. Mary’s rallied from an eight-point deficit in the second half to come from behind and beat West Bend-Mallard 37-33 on Tuesday at St. Mary’s.

The Panthers led 18-14 at halftime, but the Wolverines outscored St. Mary’s 13-5 in the third quarter to take a 27-23 lead into the fourth.

St. Mary’s eventually tied the game at 31-31 on a 3-pointer by Danika Demers with just under 2 minutes left. After a West Bend-Mallard turnover, Lenhart was fouled and made two free throws to give the Panthers a 33-31 lead.