SM celebrates Senior Night with narrow win

St. Mary’s Gabe Elsden vies for possession of the ball with West Bend-
Mallard’s Lincoln Fehr during their game on Tuesday night. TIMES
photo by JAMIE KNAPP
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 02/08/2019 - 11:54am
Alex Merten scored 13 points and Jake Heitman added 12 as Storm Lake St. Mary’s celebrated Senior Night with a narrow 49-48 win over West Bend-Mallard on Tuesday at St. Mary’s.
The Panthers jumped out to a 14-5 lead after the first quarter, but the Wolverines outscored St. Mary’s 20-8 in the second quarter to take a 25-22 halftime lead. It was 35-33 Wolverines heading into the fourth quarter of play.
Dawson Miller scored eight points for the Panthers. Gabe Elsden added seven, Mason Laven six and Sam Peters three.
