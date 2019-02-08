Slow start hurts Alta-Aurelia in Twin Lakes loss to East Sac County

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 02/08/2019 - 11:50am
East Sac County jumped out to a 14-2 lead after the first quarter and Alta-Aurelia couldn’t recover as the Raiders defeated the Warriors 56-44 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Monday at Sac City.
East Sac County extended its lead to 27-14 by halftime. It was 44-26 heading into the fourth period of play.
Tyler Hanks scored 15 points to lead Alta-Aurelia, now 13-6. Chandler Damewood added eight. Anthony Krier and Cade Rohwer each had seven points. Aric Stephan tallied five points and Zach Issa two.
