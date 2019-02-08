SL seventh grade girls fall to Spirit Lake

The Storm Lake seventh grade girls basketball team traveled to Spirit Lake to take on the Indians on Monday.

The “A” team was defeated 29-15. Nyakutie Chotper and Nyalang Yak each had four points. Madison Courtright added three points. Taylor Ripke and Hailey Anderson each tallied two points apiece.

The “B” team lost 16-10. Brianna Najera led the way with four points. Maryjane Isaac, Nayeli DeLoera and Shannon Henry all added two points apiece.

The “C” team was defeated 18-2. Monica David scored two points.