Sadie’s Valentine angel

PAW PRINTS

BY PAULINE LARSEN

Kathleene Baker has allowed us to share a favorite Valentine’s Day memory based on an event in her life that she will never forget.

“I was finishing lunch at our local restaurant when a scruffy, poorly dressed fellow entered and approached the clerk at the counter, apparently asking for some sort of handout. When speaking, he glanced out the front window several times, which motivated me to do the same. He wasn’t alone. He had two companions outside, one a terribly thin dog.