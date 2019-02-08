Robert Skou, 83, of Ankeny, formerly of Schaller, died on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. at First Church of Christ in Ankeny. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church in Ankeny. On Saturday, Feb. 9, visitation will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller. Private burial will be in Galva Township East Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the National Kidney Foundation: 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or American Lung Association: 55 W. Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.

Robert Charles Skou, the son of Marineus and Essie (Mills) Skou, was born on June 25, 1935 in Galva. As an infant, Robert was baptized at Galva Methodist Church and was later confirmed. Robert, along with his wife Charlotte (JoAnn), rededicated themselves through baptism on July 31, 2014, one day before celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Robert attended grade school in Galva. He graduated from Galva High School in 1952. After high school, Robert enlisted in the United States Army. He faithfully served his country from Nov. 18, 1952 until Nov. 17, 1955. During his years of service in the Korean War he attained the rank of Sergeant First Class.

On Aug. 1, 1954, Robert was united in marriage to Charlotte JoAnn Small at Methodist Church in Galva. The couple was blessed with two children, Dennis and Nita; four grandsons: Joshua, Caleb, Zachariah and Jacob; and one great-granddaughter, Shiloh.

Robert and Charlotte, the love of his life, went on to celebrate 64 years of marriage.

Throughout his working career, Robert spent nearly 30 years in the meat industry working for companies such as Sioux City Dressed Beef, Wilson Foods in Cherokee, and HyGrade Foods in Storm Lake. Robert then went on to work for Sac County in Secondary Roads in Schaller before retiring on April 1, 2001.

In his free time, Robert enjoyed woodworking, building furniture and other keepsakes that will be treasured for generations, having coffee with friends and listening to country music.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Charlotte of Ankeny; son, Dennis Skou and wife Vickie of Pleasant Hill; grandchildren: Joshua Skou of Omaha, Neb.; Caleb Skou of Council Bluffs; Zach Skou of Council Bluffs; Jacob Skou of Humble, Texas; great-granddaughter Shiloh; and extended family and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter Nita; brothers: David, Eldon, Vernon and Verdean; and sister Beverly.