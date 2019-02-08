Ridge View uses second quarter spurt to pull away and beat St. Mary’s

Raptors win, 71-47

Jacob Tokheim scored 17 points and Ridge View used an 18-5 spurt in the second quarter to pull away as the Raptors went on to defeat Storm Lake St. Mary’s 71-47 in a nonconference game on Monday at Schaller.

The Raptors jumped out to a 17-11 lead after the first quarter before extending the lead to 35-16 by halftime. It was 47-33 heading into the fourth quarter.