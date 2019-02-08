Ridge View uses 16-0 run to pull away from SM

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 02/08/2019 - 11:38am
Kinzey Dutler scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures and help Ridge View to a 64-32 win over Storm Lake St. Mary’s in a nonconference game on Monday at Schaller.
Ridge View raced out to a 10-0 lead, but St. Mary’s rallied to pull within 18-16 midway through the second quarter. Ridge View answered to score the last 11 points of the first half and extended it to a 16-0 run into the third quarter.
Emerson Else scored 13 points for Ridge View. Kennedy Mason added 12 and Kara Richard 10.
Lizzie Lenhart led St. Mary’s with 17 points.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.