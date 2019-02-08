Hard work pays off for Tornado Large Group Speech

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 02/08/2019 - 10:33am
Four groups headed to All-State
BY DOLORES CULLEN
Four groups of Storm Lake High School students have been selected for the 2019 Large Group All-State Speech Festival, as determined by judges at state competition last Saturday.
It’s an honor to be part of the all-Iowa event coming up this Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Iowa State Center in Ames
