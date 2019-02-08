For the first time in 39 years, Storm Lake is .... LAKES CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS IN BOYS BASKETBALL

Tornadoes beat ELC, share title with LeMars, Western Christian

BY JAMIE KNAPP

For the first time since 1980, Storm Lake can lay claim to a Lakes Conference boys basketball title. Even if they have to share it with two other teams.

The Tornadoes clinched a share of the conference title with LeMars and Western Christian after holding off a pesky Estherville Lincoln Central to win 66-61 on Tuesday at Estherville.