Cop screams at motorist on ice veering toward water

Driver returns to shore at King’s Pointe, jailed for OWI

Police arrested a Storm Lake woman for driving drunk on the ice near Awaysis Park.

At 1:57 a.m. Wednesday, an officer observed a vehicle driving on the sand at Awaysis Beach.

The vehicle then drove onto Storm Lake within 40 feet of open water. The officer yelled at the motorist and the motorist drove back to shore after already being 30 feet outward on the ice.