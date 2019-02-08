Cop screams at motorist on ice veering toward water

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 02/08/2019 - 10:37am
Driver returns to shore at King’s Pointe, jailed for OWI
Police arrested a Storm Lake woman for driving drunk on the ice near Awaysis Park.
At 1:57 a.m. Wednesday, an officer observed a vehicle driving on the sand at Awaysis Beach.
The vehicle then drove onto Storm Lake within 40 feet of open water. The officer yelled at the motorist and the motorist drove back to shore after already being 30 feet outward on the ice.
