BVU men catch fire in second half, beat Central

Central could not miss from long range throughout the first half and held a 40-26 lead, but the defensive pressure picked up late in the half for Buena Vista and the Beavers took over en route to a 108-78 victory over Central College on Wednesday night at Siebens Fieldhouse.

Central had the hot hand from 3-point range out of the gate, making 13-of-24 in the first half. The Dutch had just four two-point field goals in the first 20 minutes.