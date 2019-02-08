Boys teams begin trek to state basketball tournament

The road to Wells Fargo Arena and the boys state basketball tournament gets underway on Monday.

Storm Lake St. Mary’s (2-17) will begin postseason play in Class 1A on Monday when the Panthers host Glidden-Ralston (0-20).

The winner of the St. Mary’s and Glidden-Ralston game will play Sioux Central (18-2) next Thursday at 8 p.m. in Sioux Rapids.

Ridge View (7-13) will face Western Valley Conference rival River Valley (9-9) in the district quarterfinals next Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Sioux Rapids.